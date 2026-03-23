IAEA, Rosatom chiefs discuss situation around Bushehr NPP in Iran

VIENNA, March 23. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev held a phone call to discuss the situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi said that the March 17 attack on the Bushehr NPP, where over 400 Russian specialists work, hit an area about 200 meters from an operating reactor unit.

"After recent concerning reports about military activity near the operating Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi today had a phone conversation and received an update from Rosatom DG Likhachev," the agency wrote on X. According to the statement, Grossi emphasized that "no military action should put at risk the physical integrity and safety of NPPs and their operating staff."