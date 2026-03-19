US leader invites Lukashenko to attend upcoming Board of Peace meetings — envoy

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has invited his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to attend upcoming meetings of the Board of Peace, US Special Presidential Envoy for Belarus John Coale announced.

"Some time ago, we were disappointed that President Lukashenko was unable to attend the Board of Peace meeting that took place in Washington. But President Trump has invited President Lukashenko to take part in any of the upcoming Board of Peace meetings. We discussed this issue. President Lukashenko confirmed that he will participate in one of the Board of Peace meetings," BelTA quoted Coale as saying.

The first meeting of the Board of Peace, established at Trump’s initiative, took place on February 19 in Washington. Lukashenko, who had received an invitation, was unable to attend the event due to prior commitments in accordance with his pre-established schedule. Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov was tasked with representing the country at the meeting. However, the US did not issue visas to the Belarusian delegation.