Cuba ready to work with US on security while protecting own interests — Foreign Ministry

HAVANA, February 2. /TASS/. Cuba is open to cooperation with the United States and other countries to strengthen regional and international security, but not at the cost of its own sovereignty, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Cuba unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with the United States and other countries to strengthen regional and international security," the ministry said in a statement.

"Cuba does not host foreign military or intelligence bases and rejects the characterization as a threat to the security of the United States. Cuba has not supported any hostile activity against that country and will not allow its territory to be used against any other nation. On the contrary, Cuba is ready to resume and expand bilateral cooperation with the United States to counter common transnational threats, while not abandoning the protection of its sovereignty and independence."

On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed a decree according to which Washington can impose duties on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. The document has introduced a state of emergency in the United States because of the alleged threat from Cuba.