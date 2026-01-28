Riga works on plan to close roads and railways near eastern border

VILNIUS, January 28. /TASS/. Latvia is developing a plan to block highways and rail links near the border with Russia, portal lsm.lv reported.

"Work is underway on a detailed plan that, if necessary, will immediately ensure the closure of highways and rail links near the eastern border," it quoted a statement by Defense Minister Andris Spruds as saying.

A more radical option - dismantling this transport infrastructure - is also being considered.

"If the security threat increases, we do not rule out the dismantling of the roads and railways," the minister said.

According to him, the Military Council and the Transport Ministry have already provided generalized materials on this issue. "Obviously, the basic principles are clear," said Spruds.