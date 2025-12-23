Equatorial Guinea expresses readiness to host Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Equatorial Guinea’s leadership has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing its readiness to host a Russia-Africa summit, the Central African nation’s Ambassador to Moscow, Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba, told TASS.

"We host three to four such events every year. We have hosted an Africa-Turkey summit, an Africa-Arab summit, and an Africa-Latin America summit. We have all the necessary infrastructure for that," he pointed out. "We have even sent a special letter to the Russian head of state," the diplomat stressed.

According to the envoy, the country has "two congress centers, 54 mansions of 1,000 square meters, and numerous hotels." "We also have a dedicated conference city on a beach located on the Atlantic coast," he added.

The diplomat noted that Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo had announced the desire to host the next Russia-Africa summit at the second event in the series, held in Russia’s St. Petersburg. "After that, when we were in Sochi, our Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue reiterated the request. He mentioned it once again here [in Cairo]," the ambassador added.

The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference took place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on December 19-20.