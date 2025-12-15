Cambodia accuses Thailand of using chemical weapons on border

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. Cambodian authorities have accused the Thai army of spraying poisonous gas from a drone during clashes along the border between the two countries.

"At 12:56 p.m. (5:56 a.m. GMT - TASS), the Thai military used a drone to spray a large amount of toxic gas," the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry did not specify what substance was allegedly used. It said the incident occurred near several villages in the border province of Pursat.

Clashes involving small arms began along the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7. According to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, after several days of provocative actions by the Thai armed forces aimed at sparking a new round of confrontation in the border areas, the Thai army began attacking Cambodian positions.

The Thai army, in turn, said that Cambodian forces were the first to open fire on Thai positions in the border area. Thai servicemen returned fire in an effort to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the opposing forces.