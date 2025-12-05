US wants to pass on most of its NATO commitments to Europe by 2027 — media

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States wants Europe to assume the bulk of NATO’s defense commitments, including those related to intelligence and missile systems, by 2027, Reuters reported, noting that Pentagon officials have already briefed European diplomats on the plan.

According to sources, US officials stressed that if Europe fails to meet the 2027 deadline, Washington may withdraw from certain NATO defense coordination frameworks. However, some European officials view the deadlines as unrealistic, Reuters noted. According to the agency, representatives of the US Department of War told the meeting that Washington was not yet satisfied with Europe’s progress in strengthening its defense capabilities.

At a summit held in The Hague in June, NATO leaders agreed, at the suggestion of the United States, to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. By 2035, alliance members are to allocate at least 3.5% of GDP in line with NATO’s agreed defense spending guidelines, and up to 1.5% of GDP to protect critical infrastructure and networks, ensure civil preparedness and resilience, stimulate innovation, and strengthen the defense industrial base.