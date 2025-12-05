US intelligence community to monitor major global supply chains — strategy

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The US intelligence community will monitor key supply chains and technological advancements around the world to identify potential threats "to American security and prosperity," according to the new National Security Strategy released by the White House.

The United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components, from raw materials to parts to finished products, necessary to the nation’s defense or economy, the authors of the strategy believe. "We must re-secure our own independent and reliable access to the goods we need to defend ourselves and preserve our way of life. This will require expanding American access to critical minerals and materials while countering predatory economic practices," according to the document.