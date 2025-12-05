Hamas agrees to lay down heavy weapons to resolve situation in Gaza — TV

DOHA, December 5. /TASS/. The parties to the Gaza conflict and mediators have reached an agreement on initial steps to disarm the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

"Agreements have been reached on initial steps aimed at seizing heavy weapons from Hamas," the sources said. According to them, the Palestinian group has confirmed to the US that it’s ready to relinquish control of Gaza as part of the peace process.

According to Al Arabiya’s sources, recent consultations that the mediator countries (Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey) held with the US showed progress towards the second phase of efforts to resolve the situation in Gaza, keeping its key parameters in place. In particular, the parties plan to soon declare the formation of international forces that will ensure security in the Palestinian enclave, while Israel has made a commitment to increase humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory. On October 13, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed the remains of 4 out of 28 captives over to Israel. As of December 5, the body of one Israeli service member killed on October 7, 2023, remained in the enclave.

According to the Axios news website, Trump plans to announce the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace process before December 25. The second phase provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the launch of administrative institutions in the Strip, including the Council of Peace.