Trump defends Witkoff amid leaked conversation with Kremlin foreign policy aide

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described the communication between his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov as totally normal, commenting on Bloomberg’s publication of alleged transcripts of phone conversations between the two senior officials.

"That’s a standard thing, you know, because he’s (Witkoff - TASS) got to sell this to Ukraine, he’s got to sell Ukraine to Russia — that’s what a dealmaker does," Trump told reporters, with a video of his remarks available on the White House YouTube channel. The alleged conversation revealed that Witkoff gave Ushakov instructions on how to properly approach the US president.

Earlier, Ushakov said that leaks of transcripts allegedly reflecting the content of his conversations with Witkoff were intended to undermine Russian-US relations. He called various reports about these phone talks "fake" and stressed that his conversations with Witkoff were confidential and not meant for public release.

Bloomberg published what it claimed were transcripts of conversations between Ushakov, Witkoff, and Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, asserting that the calls took place on October 14 and 29.