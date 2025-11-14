EU may reconsider energy funding for Ukraine amid corruption scandal

BRUSSELS, November 14. /TASS/. The European Union may reconsider its financing of Ukraine’s energy sector in light of a widening corruption scandal in Kiev, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, Ukraine’s allies in Brussels are "seeking reassurances" and want confirmation that expenditures were legitimate after a major corruption scheme in the country’s energy sector was exposed, in which participants laundered at least $100 mln. Reports of kickbacks have created divisions among Kiev’s European partners, the article noted.

"The endemic corruption" is "revolting," one EU official told Politico, adding that the situation "won’t help the country’s reputation with international partners."

"It will mean [the European] Commission will surely have to reassess how it spends" funds on Kiev’s energy sector, the official said, adding that in the future, "Ukraine will have to give more attention and transparency in how it spends cash."