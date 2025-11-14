Vance ready to discuss his candidacy for president after midterm elections

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance said that after the midterm elections in November 2026, he would be ready to discuss his possible presidential candidacy with American leader Donald Trump.

"We're going to win the midterms. We're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm gonna sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," Vance said in an interview with Fox News, when he was asked if he had thought about the prospect of running for president in the 2028 elections.

"I would say that I thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure. But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now, and my job is to do it. And if you start getting distracted and focused on what comes next, I think it actually makes you worse at the job that you have."

Midterm elections to the U.S. Congress will be held on November 3, 2026. They will elect 33 of the 100 members of the Senate, the upper house of the U.S. Congress and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress. Republicans currently control both houses.

Trump had previously said he was not even thinking about participating in the US presidential race again, and refused to specify who he considered as his likely successor. He said that there are strong candidates in the Republican Party, including Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and many others.