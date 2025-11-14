France commissions ASMPA-R missile capable of carrying nuclear charge

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The French Defense Ministry has put into service a new medium-range air-to-ground missile ASMPA-R capable of carrying a nuclear charge, it said on Thursday after a second test launch of this missile from a Rafale fighter jet.

"This launch of the ASMPA-R missile followed the signing by the minister of defense and veterans affairs of a document on its commissioning on November 10, 2025 as part of the Naval Nuclear Aviation," it said in a statement.

In late October, the ministry said it had put into service a new M51.3 intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear charge. Missiles of this type will be deployed on four Triomphant-class nuclear submarines of the French navy.