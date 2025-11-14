North Korean foreign minister calls G7 appeal for denuclearization hostile machinations

SEOUL, November 14. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has denounced the appeal of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) states to denuclearize calling it hostile machinations, according to the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA).

"I express my complete dissatisfaction and regret over the outright hostile machinations of the G7 foreign ministers, which are a direct encroachment on the constitution of our state," she said, referring to a joint G7 foreign ministers’ statement issued after their meeting in Canada.

North Korean nuclear status is specified in its constitution.

She called the G7's desire for denuclearization a manifestation of "inertia of thought" because the international community "understands its impossibility."

"No one has the right to force us to violate the constitution, and no one can try to change it," Choe Son Hui said.

"The current status of the DPRK will not change under the influence of external rhetoric and insistence, in today's harsh geopolitical environment, the possession of nuclear weapons is the most accurate choice to deter the most dangerous states."

Choe Son Hui called on the international community to pay attention to the threat to peace and security from the Group of Seven, which she called a "nuclear alliance." She reiterated that North Korea will possess nuclear weapons until "the nuclear threat from external forces is put an end to, as long as there are forces that consider nuclear weapons to be a means of their tyranny."