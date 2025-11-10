Israel attacks Hezbollah sites in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, November 10. /TASS/. The Israeli army announced the completion of a series of strikes on military targets belonging to the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, stating that the group’s positions in the Beqaa Valley in the east and the city of Nabatieh in the south of the country were hit.

"In the southern Lebanon area, the IDF struck a site belonging to Hezbollah, from which rockets were launched, and in which Hezbollah terror activities were identified in recent months. Weapons aimed at the State of Israel were struck at the site. In Nabatieh, several terrorist infrastructure sites were struck. Additionally, in the Beqaa area, infrastructure within a strategic weapons production and storage site were struck," the army press service said.

The IDF added that "the presence of Hezbollah infrastructure and actions in these areas constitute a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon" on the ceasefire.