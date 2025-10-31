{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

US offers Hamas safe passage out of Israel-controlled Gaza areas — Axios

According to the sources, "the goal of the US proposal, which was conveyed to Hamas on Wednesday by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, was to stabilize the ceasefire and clear the roughly half of Gaza that Israel controls of Hamas militants"

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. The White House has proposed to the leadership of the Palestinian group Hamas safe passage of the movement’s armed formations from the areas in the Gaza Strip controlled by Israel to the parts that the group controls, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to the sources, "the goal of the US proposal, which was conveyed to Hamas on Wednesday by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, was to stabilize the ceasefire and clear the roughly half of Gaza that Israel controls of Hamas militants."

A source in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Axios that "there are dozens of Hamas militants still hiding in tunnels on the Israeli side of the ‘yellow line,’ which separates the zones of control, particularly in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah."

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 104 people were killed in Israeli strikes with 253 sustaining injuries.

Tags
United StatesPalestineIsrael
US identifies facilities in Venezuela for potential airstrikes — WSJ
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said the country faces the most serious threat of invasion by the United States in a century
Read more
World economy deliberately ruined for sake of some states — Russian Foreign Ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin drew attention to the efforts of the Russian government to digitalize the economy
Read more
French contingent unable to influence advance of Russian troops in Ukraine — expert
According to Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the Donetsk People's Republic, these 2,000 soldiers are destined to perish
Read more
Ukraine needs $389 billion over next four years — magazine
This is nearly double the $206 billion Kiev has received since February 2022, The Economist writes
Read more
Golden Dome cannot intercept Russia's Burevestnik missile — magazine
Burevestnik's reactor allows it to travel further than any regular cruise missile, maneuvering at altitudes as low as 50 meters, which would mean that it cannot be intercepted by anti-ballistic missile systems, The Spectator writes
Read more
Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan-to-ruble rate rose 7 kopecks to 11.29 rubles
Read more
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Kazakhstan — defense minister
Russian-Kazakh cooperation is dynamically developing in almost all areas of activities, Andrey Belousov said
Read more
Israel grossly violates Lebanon's sovereignty by invading Blida — peacekeepers
The peacekeeping mission called on all parties to respect the ceasefire in line with the truce agreement of November 27, 2024, and emphasized the importance of the Lebanese state extending its authority throughout the entire country
Read more
Belousov arrives in Almaty to participate in CIS Council of Defense Ministers meeting
According to the Defense Ministry, "the format of the event provides for joint work by the heads of the CIS defense ministries"
Read more
China’s halt in rare earth exports forces US to negotiate — analyst
"By controlling the flow of these minerals, China effectively limits the West's ability to militarize and express its aggression against Russia," Janus Putkonen said
Read more
US needs to test nuclear weapons from time to time — JD Vance
However, the US vice president did not specify whether the US plans to resume nuclear explosions during tests
Read more
Poseidon, media access to trapped Kiev forces, soldiers’ heroism — Putin's key statements
The Russian president announced the testing of the Poseidon underwater vehicle the previous day and his readiness to let foreign media representatives access encircled Ukrainian troops
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Zelensky ignores Ukrainian soldiers trapped in 'encirclements,' says ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov added that even if Kiev wanted to retreat, it would be impossible now
Read more
APEC Summit opens in South Korean city of Gyeongju
Delegates from 19 member states and two regional economies of the organization, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, are expected to discuss international trade, artificial intelligence, digital development, demographic challenges, and other global issues
Read more
‘Coalition of the willing’ increasingly focused on economic pressure on Russia — diplomat
"Experts have rightly noted that the attempts of the ‘coalition of the willing’ to find ways to help Vladimir Zelensky, and at the same time to profit from immobilized Russian assets and income from them, convincingly demonstrate that the resources of the European sponsors of the Kiev regime are running out," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Putin unveils new Russian weapons and Israel-Hamas strive to keep ceasefire
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 30th
Read more
Musk's father slams Zelensky as 'joke'
Errol Musk noted that he would have nothing to say to Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Development of Burevestnik constitutes response to NATO actions — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified that it is a forced measure to maintain strategic balance
Read more
Ukrainian UAV attack repelled over Russia’s Yaroslavl, no casualties reported
According to the governor, fragments of the drones may be located within the region and are important for the investigation
Read more
Western media lying about children 'abducted' during special op — Russian embassy to US
According to Alexander Darchiev, the Russian side "has repeatedly provided detailed explanations about the fate of children caught in the combat zone, assisting in family reunification"
Read more
Gazprom may cut investments to $13.8 bln in 2026
The company said the Executive Committee of Gazprom approved draft investment program and budget for 2026
Read more
US nuclear tests may undermine Trump's efforts to win Nobel Peace Prize — media
According to The Washington Post, the Trump administration may use these statements as leverage in nuclear arms control negotiations with Russia and China
Read more
Russia, US not engaged in new arms race — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking earlier during a meeting with veterans of the special military operation, announced the successful testing of the Poseidon nuclear-powered, unmanned underwater vehicle
Read more
US plans to deploy international forces in Gaza within weeks — TV
According to the Saudi channel, the international forces in Gaza will include both Arab and foreign troops
Read more
Japan's rejection of anti-Russian policy term for new dialogue — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that neither she nor the experts were able to hear anything new in the recent speech of the head of the Japanese government in parliament
Read more
Kremlin explains why Putin unveiled Poseidon at meeting with special op soldiers
Dmitry Peskov noted that the head of state made it clear that Russia's soldiers engaged in the special military operation would naturally be interested in learning about the broader context of efforts to ensure the country’s security
Read more
Cargo transportation by driverless trucks in Russia to be increased to 25 mln cubic meters
The length of roads suitable for robotic trucks traffic is planned to reach 19,500 km by 2030
Read more
Sweden sponsors terrorists in person of Zelensky, Kiev regime — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to a $10 billion deal to supply Ukraine with 100-150 Jas Gripen E fighter jets over 10-15 years
Read more
US senator slams Trump's nuclear tests as 'devastating and catastrophic'
Jacky Rosen emphasized that the existing non-nuclear testing program has been "working" for several decades
Read more
Tunnel under Strait of Hormuz could be an extension of North-South corridor — official
Andrey Belyaninov noted that Arab counties are interested in this idea
Read more
Russia's response to stealing its assets to be aimed at compensating for damage — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "in accordance with the principles of reciprocity, Russia will give the expropriators a guaranteed and very painful response"
Read more
All attempts to defeat Russia by force are doomed to failure — Shoigu
Russia’s history demonstrates that its enemies, with stubborn persistence, have repeatedly sought to divide Russia
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician slams 'peace plan' of Zelensky, EU as nonsense
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the European peace plan put forward by Zelensky along with his "coalition of the willing for war" is nothing more than an attempt to compel Russia to relinquish its positions and pay reparations, disregarding its interests
Read more
UN calls for restraint amid Trump's statement on nuclear tests
UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq pointed to the "disastrous legacy of over 2000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years"
Read more
France, US 20 years behind Russia in hypersonic weapons development — French expert
Emmanuel Leroy emphasized that France’s recent introduction of a new intercontinental ballistic missile does not alter the strategic balance of power
Read more
Trump confident China to assist in settling Ukraine crisis
"We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," the US President said
Read more
Kiev wants technogenic disaster to slow down Russian troops in Kharkov Region — MFA
Maria Zakharova highlighted that Ukrainian militants had acted under the same scenario when they had destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in June 2023
Read more
IN BRIEF: Bank of Russia Governor’s key statements in Duma
According to the regulator, the Russian government will be able to contain rising gasoline prices without accelerating inflation, and will also ensure the availability of market mortgages while maintaining a steady decline in inflation
Read more
US lacks almost 300 fighter jets to carry out tasks around world — portal
According to Breaking Defense, in fiscal year 2026, the fighter fleet will amount to 1,271 planes
Read more
Russia needs more active protection of domestic market — Severstal Board Chairman
Alexey Mordashov noted the proactive work of Ministries of Industry and Economic Development in this area
Read more
US’ decision on nuclear tests violates their obligations — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev believes that the whole point of these actions by the US and their NATO allies to undermine the system of arms control agreements was to remove the restrictions that prevented them from achieving unilateral military advantages
Read more
China’s neutrality contributes to efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict — analyst
"When we talk about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and rebuilding Ukrainian regions, partners such as China are key to the post-war environment," Janus Putkonen said
Read more
Kiev warns foreign journalists against visiting encircled areas
According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tykhy, such trips would constitute a violation of Ukrainian law
Read more
Rostelecom sells its information security solutions in Africa, Southeast Asia
The company is the technology leader in the sphere of comprehensive information security solutions, the chief executive said
Read more
Switzerland joins additional measures in 18th EU sanctions package against Russia
The Swiss government has decided to tighten export restrictions on goods that "might strengthen Russian industry and contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement"
Read more
Kiev fabricates laws to conceal its crimes — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on reports that Kiev is threatening foreign media outlets planning to travel to Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk
Read more
Talks between Russian, Belarusian defense ministries strengthen Union State — Belousov
Read more
Zelensky will fly to Moscow as soon as Western support ends — Finnish politician
Member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance Armando Mema acknowledged that even with continued support, Kiev's chances of military success are limited
Read more
Nevada test site declines to comment after TASS inquiry on nuclear testing
"You will want to reach out to the National Nuclear Security Administration for this," the press office said in response to the TASS inquiry
Read more
Russian MP warns against sending French contingent to Ukraine
Сhairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma Andrey Kartapolov warned that any foreign contingent fighting for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian army
Read more
Funds in Ukraine may run out by February 2026
In the current year alone, spending on military operations will reach $100-110 bln, a record sum that is equivalent to half of Ukraine’s GDP, The Economist writes
Read more
Resuming nuclear tests in US would be strategically reckless step — senator
American explosive testing would provide justification for Pakistan, India, and North Korea to expand their own testing regimes," Jack Reed said
Read more
Tests of Burevestnik missile do not fall under category of nuclear tests — Kremlin
"All nations continue to advance the development of their defense systems, but this does not constitute a nuclear test," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Russia receives signals from other states about their desire to restore ties — Deputy PM
Alexey Overchuk noted that some countries are "very cautious" with regard to disclosing information about such contacts
Read more
Kalashnikov’s plant boost revenues from pistol sales by 112%
The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant increased its revenues by 55% over three quarters of 2025 against the like period of the last year, the holding said
Read more
Useless to speak with IIHF on Russia’s int’l return — Russian hockey chief Tretiak
In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions
Read more
West needs ICC to pressure those it deems undesirable — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored that the ICC is not an agency of the United Nations, adding that its rulings are binding only on those nations that have ratified the Rome Statute
Read more
Hungarian oil refinery blaze possibly caused by outside attack — PM Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that this oil refinery, which majors in processing Russian crude, is one of the five most important strategic industrial enterprises in Hungary
Read more
US resuming nuclear testing could lead to CTBT collapse — US expert
According to Peter Kuznick, "the reality is that the US is nowhere near ready to begin underground nuclear testing"
Read more
West must prepare to approach Putin humbly over Poseidon — top lawmaker
"The most modern and powerful weapon has been created," Vyacheslav Volodin added
Read more
Debris on thermal power plant in Oryol, kindergarten closure in Yaroslav: night UAV attack
UAV debris fell on the territory of a thermal power plant in Oryol, damaging power supply equipment, Governor Andrey Klychkov said
Read more
Elon Musk’s father says he would like to receive Russian passport
Errol Musk visited Moscow and Kazan, where he met with representatives of the IT community and journalists
Read more
Zelensky signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for three months
Martial law and mobilization were first declared in Ukraine in February 2022 and have now been extended for the 17th time
Read more
Burevestnik's answer to Western threats, Kiev's plans: Foreign Ministry comments
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Sweden openly sponsors a terrorist cell in the person of Vladimir Zelensky with their supplies
Read more
Press review: US eyes Venezuela ground op as Ukrainian militants grow active in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 27th
Read more
Greater Eurasian Partnership to consolidate potentials of member states — Putin
The Russian president noted that "Eurasia is home to the main centers of economic growth, as well as key transport and trade routes"
Read more
Three Argentinian mercenaries eliminated during their first assault near Sumy — paper
Three more Argentine mercenaries participated in the attack, two of them were seriously injured, Clarin reported
Read more
King of Britain’s brother stripped of prince title
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," Buckingham Palace saidBuckingham Palace said
Read more
Russia says US attempts to harm its military-political interests to be rebuffed — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized US actions as destructive, noting they have contributed to the worsening global military-political climate
Read more
Russian LNG imports to EU up 7% in 1H 2025 — research
According to EUobserver, Russian LNG accounts for 16% of all liquefied natural gas imported to the European Union
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about nuclear tests and documents banning them
Since the late 1990s, nuclear-weapon states, with the exception of North Korea, have not tested nuclear weapons
Read more
Lavrov keeps Bucha staging under control — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that the other day the Russian foreign minister sent another message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the subject
Read more
Press review: Trump resumes nuclear testing while US-China reach a deal as talks progress
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 31st
Read more
India, Russia discuss military-technical cooperation across all service branches
A protocol was signed following the meeting, outlining the directions for further interaction
Read more
Russian army completes liberation of right bank of Yanchur River
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of Krasnogorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
As a result of falling UAV fragments, a cell tower was damaged in the Rudnyansky District in the Volgograd Region, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said
Read more
Russia expanding bridgehead in Vovchansk, west of Sinelnikovo — Kharkov authorities
Yevgeny Lisnyak, Deputy Head of the Kharkov Regional Military-Civil Administration for Defense and Security, said that Russian units of Battlegroup North are systematically advancing, enlarging the bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River
Read more
All participants of Operation Stream from East assault group recovered — brigade commander
Boris Nizhevenok noted that participation in the famous operation made the unit popular
Read more
Four people dead, 19 injured in accident in Russia’s Tula — local interior ministry branch
A tram, two passenger minibuses, and 2 passenger cars collided
Read more
Russian companies already making competitive robots — Ministry of Industry
The output of Russian industrial robots may be over 700 as of the end of this year, Minister Anton Alikhanov said earlier
Read more
Majority of Russians have no intentions to celebrate Halloween in 2025
The survey found that 61% of Russians do not intend to celebrate Halloween, while the remainder plan to mark the holiday at home or attend themed parties and events
Read more
EU to face problems if it decides to steal Russian assets — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West understands that the theft of Russian state reserves will not go unanswered
Read more
UN to exist forever — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that after World War II, humanity had a unique opportunity to create such a global organization, and humanity took advantage of it
Read more
EU sanitary ware producers do not consider ban on exports to Russia funny — Dmitriev
The European Union banned supplies of lavatory pans, bidets, flushing cisterns and other sanitary ware as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Russia-China relations firmly established, will not be affected by US — analyst
According to Janus Putkonen, during the Russian-American summit in Alaska in mid-August, the Trump administration had already "tried to create a rift in good relations between China and Russia", but these attempts were "effectively thwarted by Moscow and Beijing"
Read more
Over 40 people killed by Hurricane Melissa in Caribbean — WP
The victims of the natural disaster were residents of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica
Read more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits off Alaska coast
The epicenter was located 177 km north of the city of Anchorage
Read more
Russia has always kept its test sites ready for use — Shoigu
Sergey Shoigu specifically mentioned Russia's Novaya Zemlya test site in this context
Read more
Luciano Spalletti takes charge of Italian football club Juventus as head coach
The agreement is signed until June 30, 2026
Read more
Russia to provide for needs of Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances — diplomat
"Russia hopes that the Lithuanian side will not resort to such a provocative step," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Air defenses intercept 130 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
In patricular, 31 drones were downed over the territory of the Kursk Region, 21 over the Voronezh Region, 14 over the Belgorod Region
Read more
US should engage in dialogue with Russia on strategic stability — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, US President Donald Trump's statements about resuming nuclear testing may indicate that he does not understand the difference between testing delivery systems and testing nuclear warheads
Read more
Orban seeks Trump waivers for Hungary from US sanctions against Russia
"Hungary is a landlocked country, it has no direct sea links, so it is forced to rely on pipelines for oil and gas," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
Top U.S. officials move to military bases after Kirk's assassination
Kirk, 31, died in hospital after he was shot on September 10 during his speech at the University in Orem
Read more
Vilnius Airport closed again over ‘unknown objects’ — dispatchers
The next flight, supposed to arrive from Dusseldorf, was redirected to Riga
Read more
Putin interested in showing truth about Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk — analyst
According to Janus Putkonen, "Western journalists should look in the mirror and answer themselves: what is the real threat, who exactly is creating this threat, and who is trying to distort the realities on the ground?"
Read more
Iran started talks with Telegram, other messengers on work resumption — news agency
Mehr said that all the six required conditions were mentioned in the resolution of the Supreme Council on the virtual space approved in winter 2025
Read more
Russian prime minister to visit China on November 3-4
Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing
Read more
Russian forces repelled Ukrainian counterattacks involving mercenaries in Kharkov Region
Deputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kharkov Region for Defense and Security Yevgeny Lisnyak said that reports indicate low morale, supply shortages, and widespread desertion within Ukrainian units
Read more
China to create opportunities for Asia-Pacific and global development — Xi Jinping
China intends, together with the member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, to support free trade and ensure uninterrupted supply chains, the Chinese leader added
Read more