US offers Hamas safe passage out of Israel-controlled Gaza areas — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. The White House has proposed to the leadership of the Palestinian group Hamas safe passage of the movement’s armed formations from the areas in the Gaza Strip controlled by Israel to the parts that the group controls, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to the sources, "the goal of the US proposal, which was conveyed to Hamas on Wednesday by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, was to stabilize the ceasefire and clear the roughly half of Gaza that Israel controls of Hamas militants."

A source in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Axios that "there are dozens of Hamas militants still hiding in tunnels on the Israeli side of the ‘yellow line,’ which separates the zones of control, particularly in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah."

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed militants from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 104 people were killed in Israeli strikes with 253 sustaining injuries.