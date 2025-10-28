At least 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza — TV

CAIRO, October 29. /TASS/. At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s recent bombings of the Gaza Strip territory, the Al Aqsa television close to Palestine’s Hamas movement reported.

The report says that bombing still continues. Air strikes were reported in the enclave’s administrative center, Gaza City, and coastal areas. One of the attacks also targeted a shelter for internally displaced persons in the north of Gaza, although no casualty reports from there have yet been received.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. According to Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu made this decision during a meeting with security officials after Hamas militants violated the ceasefire by attacking Israeli troops in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces responded by attacking several military targets in the enclave.

Hamas, in return, postponed the transfer of remains of another Israeli hostage, who died in the Gaza Strip, citing Israel’s violations. It denied any involvement in the Rafah shooting accident.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. According to the Israeli side, radicals continue holding the remains of 13 hostages.