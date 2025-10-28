US to win any war it has to fight — Trump

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. The United States would prefer to avoid involvement in any wars, but if it must fight, it will win decisively, US President Donald Trump said while addressing US servicemen aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington, based in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, at the Yokosuka naval base.

"From now on, if we are in a war, we are going to win the war. We are going to win it like nobody ever before. You know, we'd go in, we'd blast the hell out of countries. <...> By the way, if you don't go in, that's even better. <...> But, you know, we'd go in, we'd win," he said.

Trump admitted that his words were "not the politically correct way" to put it but emphasized that from now on, when "it comes to defending the United States," its officials would no longer try to be politically correct.

The visit to Japan, taking place from October 27 to 29, marks Trump’s first trip to the country during his second presidential term and his fourth overall. On Monday, the US president met with Emperor Naruhito, and on Tuesday, he held talks with Sanae Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister on October 21. Following the talks, Trump and Takaichi signed an agreement declaring a "new golden age" of the US-Japan alliance.