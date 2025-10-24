Israeli military complete five-day large-scale drills near border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military has completed five-day large-scale drills along the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The exercise included practicing cooperation between troops carrying out defensive missions in the sector, the Israeli Air Force, and the Israeli Navy, as well as coordination with local councils and other security forces – Israel Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom, and the Israel Police," it said. "The purpose of the exercise was to strengthen readiness for extreme defense scenarios, ensure a rapid response to emerging incidents – including reserve troops mobilization and force buildup – and transition to offensive operations."

The drill’s program took into account the current operational situation on the border with Lebanon and the experience of the "two years of fighting across multiple arenas," it added.