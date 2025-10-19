Budapest as summit venue big concession from Russia — expert

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Budapest as the venue of the Russian-American summit was a big concession from Russia, since Hungary is a NATO member country, Karin Kneissl, head of the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University, told TASS in an interview.

"Hungary is a NATO member state, so, in fact, this is quite a big concession from Russia. I used to talk with my colleagues about Istanbul, and they said ‘Turkey is not suitable because it is a NATO country,’ and now they are meeting in Hungary," she said.

Kneissl acknowledged that in recent years, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has "adhered to practical neutrality. Orban did not allow the transportation of weapons through the territory of Hungary as a NATO country. I think that here he even outstripped Austria, which is neutral, but NATO vehicles and military supplies pass through its territory every day," she said.

The former Austrian foreign minister said that Orban has "pretty good relations and constant contact" with both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Minister of Foreign Affairs [Peter] Szijjarto often visits Moscow, and it is clear that he is really happy [about the upcoming meeting]. He is so enthusiastic, because it is his ministry that should organize and prepare all this," Kneissl added.

On October 16, Putin and Trump had their eighth telephone talk since the beginning of the year. After the 2.5 hour-conversation Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which could take place in Budapest. According to him, the Hungarian capital was proposed by the American leader, and the Russian president supported the idea. Trump said that the meeting could take place within two weeks. Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.