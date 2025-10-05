Moldovan president’s party to have 55 seats in newly-elected parliament — CEC

CHISINAU, October 5. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity has garnered 50.20% of votes and will have 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament, according to the final results of the September 28 parliamentary election that were approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday.

"The Party of Action and Solidarity received 792,557 votes (50.20%), Democracy at Home - 88,679 votes (5.62%), the Patriotic Bloc od Socialists, Communists, Heart of Moldova, and Future of Moldova - 381,984 votes (24.20%), the Alternative Bloc - 125,706 votes (7.96%), Our Party - 97,852 votes (6.20%)," CEC chairperson Angelica Caraman read out the CEC resolution.

According to the CEC resolution, Sandu’s party will receive 55 seats in the 101-seat Moldovan parliament. The Patriotic Bloc will have 26 seat, the pro-European Alternative Bloc - eight seats, Our Party - six seats, and Democracy at Home - also six seats.