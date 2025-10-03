India seeks to strengthen ties with Russia in all areas — MFA

NEW DELHI, October 3. /TASS/. New Delhi seeks to strengthen ties with Russia across all areas, including trade, defense, science, and technology, Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing in response to a TASS request for comment on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and India during President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country.

"Today is a special day. On October 3, 2000 we established India-Russia strategic partnership. So today we are celebrating 25 years of this special partnership," he stated.

"We enjoy a special and privileged strategic partnership. We look forward to strengthening these ties and we want to strengthen each and every segment that we are together working on - trade issues, economic issues, investment issues, defense relations, so on and so forth, science and technology," the Indian diplomat stated.

During Putin's state visit to India in 2000, Moscow and New Delhi signed a declaration on strategic partnership, which laid the foundation for regular summits and the development of multilateral cooperation in areas including politics, military technology, and economics. In 2010, the relationship was elevated to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership.