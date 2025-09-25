Netanyahu reiterates stance against Palestinian State before US trip

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he will not allow the formation of the State of Palestine. He made the remarks before departing for the United States, where he is set to address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

"I am heading to the UN General Assembly and to Washington. At the UN, I will tell our truth - the truth of Israeli citizens, the truth of Israeli soldiers, the truth of our state. I will call out leaders who, instead of condemning murderers, rapists, and those who burn children, want to establish a state for them in the heart of Israel. This will not happen," Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office at the airport.

"In Washington, I will meet President Trump for the fourth time and discuss with him the enormous opportunities that have emerged thanks to our victories, as well as the need to achieve the goals of the war by bringing back all our hostages [from Gaza] and defeating Hamas," the Israeli prime minister added.

Earlier, at a conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, and France announced their recognition of the State of Palestine. Additionally, on September 21, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Portugal also recognized Palestine. According to their statements, upholding the two-state solution is key to peace and security for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.

