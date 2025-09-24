King of Spain calls on Israel to stop bloodshed in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Spanish King Felipe VI made a hearfelt plea urging Israel to stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip during the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

"It is hard for us to grasp what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza," he said. "We implore, we beg, we demand you to stop this bloodshed."

"We cannot remain silent or turn a blind eye in the face of destruction and bombardments of hospitals, schools and bomb shelters, which cause so many civilian deaths," the Spanish monarch added.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, aimed at defeating the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces stated that local residents had been repeatedly warned to evacuate the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets on the city.