Trump announces destruction of vessel used for drug trafficking in international waters

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had destroyed a vessel allegedly used for drug trafficking in international waters, with three people on board.

On his Truth Social page, the US leader wrote that, on his orders, the Pentagon struck "a vessel affiliated with a designated terrorist organization conducting narcotrafficking in the US Southern Command (which includes Central and South America and the Caribbean region - TASS) area of responsibility." According to Trump, "intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans."

"The strike killed three male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters," Trump added. He also posted a video showing the destruction of the vessel. The US leader military assured that no American servicemen were injured in the strike.