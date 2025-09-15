Israel says hits Hezbollah headquarters in Nabatih in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military has launched a new attack on southern Lebanon targeting the armed wing of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in the area of the city of Nabatih, the army said.

"The presence of the headquarters in the area is a violation of the [ceasefire] agreements between Israel and Lebanon," it said in a statement.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to attempt to rebuild its terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, endangering the Lebanese civilian population and using it as a human shield.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to take measures to eliminate any threats to the State of Israel."