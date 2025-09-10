Qatari PM calls for holding Netanyahu accountable for attack on Doha

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a threat to the Middle East nations and must be held accountable for the attack on Doha, Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said.

"He's the one who's threatening every other nation. None of our nations (in the region - TASS) has represented that threat for his people. So why he claims that he's the man of peace while he's doing the opposite? Does the world believe that? I think we are in a moment, in a very detrimental moment in this region," he told CNN, adding that the Israeli strike was "a very dangerous precedent," which is unacceptable for any of the Gulf countries.

According to The Qatari prime minister, Netanyahu should be held accountable for the attack on Doha.