Israel attacked offices of two Yemeni newspapers — Houthi representative

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. During an airstrike on Yemen, Israel targeted only civilian objects, including the editorial offices of two newspapers in Sanaa, Yahya Sarea, a representative of the armed forces formed by the Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement, stated.

"The Yemeni armed forces refute the claims of the Israeli adversary about strikes on missile launchers and confirm that exclusively civilian objects were shelled, including the editorial offices of the newspapers '26 September' and 'Yemen'," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Sarea, the strikes resulted in casualties and injuries among civilians, including journalists. "The armed forces confirm that this brutal aggression will not go unanswered," the military representative of Ansar Allah stated.

On September 10, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on Ansar Allah facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and in the Al-Jawf province, which are under Houthi control. As clarified by the Israeli army, the targets included rebel military camps, the movement’s press service headquarters, and a fuel storage facility. According to a TASS source, Israeli aircraft also struck the Houthi Defense Ministry building and the rebels’ general staff headquarters in Sanaa. The Houthi Health Ministry reported that the attack claimed at least nine lives, with another 118 people injured.