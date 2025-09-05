Russia, Mongolia, China expand, deepen relations — Mongolian Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia, Mongolia and China continue to deepen and develop relations, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Our countries, which are eternal neighbors and strategic partners, continue to deepen and develop bilateral and trilateral relations, overcoming all borders and are focused on the goal of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation," Zandanshatar noted.

He added that Mongolia is ready to help "in pairing" the transport projects of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road initiative.

