Xi's 'timely' global governance plan can serve as guide for SCO — CSTO secretary general

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping's global governance initiative comes at the right time and can serve as a guide for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) going forward, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"There is no doubt that the proposal put forward by President Xi Jinping is very timely. When we discuss the nature of the emerging new world order, we invariably emphasize that it must be based on the principles of justice, equality, mutual respect, recognition and consideration of each other's interests. This is why China's initiative largely meets the expectations of the international community, especially those whom we often refer to as the global South, which is, in fact, the global majority. Thus, this initiative is universal in nature and very important, and it can serve to guide the SCO in its further development," he told Chinese TV channel CGTN in an interview.

Tasmagambetov added that the development of the SCO "from a broader historical point of view is inevitable. Of course, this process will take many years, and inert elements will inevitably arise along the way, since the old world order cannot be changed overnight. A clear vision of the goal is a prerequisite for ensuring continuous progress and preventing serious setbacks. In this regard, China's approach deserves to be studied and lessons learned from it."

Xi's initiative

The Chinese president put forward a global governance initiative, which consists of five points and emphasizes the need to comply with international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards and ensure equal participation in global governance of all countries, regardless of size and power. Xi Jinping called for systematic planning and progressive development, ensuring overall coordination of global actions, making full use of the resources of all parties, achieving more tangible results, and avoiding delays and fragmentation in governance through pragmatic cooperation.

Xi Jinping's initiative has already been supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating that Russia is interested in starting a concrete discussion of the proposals.