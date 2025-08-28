Kim to attend V-Day celebrations in China

SEOUL, August 28. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Beijing to attend China’s V-Day commemorations, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The North Korean leader will take part in commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of "the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," it said.

Celebrations will be held on September 3. The V-Day parade will be attended by the leaders of a number of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.