Brazil to continue cooperation with Russia — lawmaker

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 25. /TASS/. Brazil will not give up cooperation with Russia that is beneficial for the country, despite threats of the United States to introduce sanctions against countries continuing the trade and economic partnership with Moscow, member of the National Congress Reimont Otoni told TASS.

"We maintain trade relations with Russia in the first instance, including in the sphere of technologies exchange. This partnership is very useful [for Brazil]," the lawmaker said.

The country will continue looking for new opportunities to redirect its exports after imposition of tariffs by the US, Otoni noted, adding that the Brazilian president is already making international trips for this purpose and opens new markers.

"Brazil was the colony once and Brazil will not become it again," he added.