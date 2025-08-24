Houthis repel raid of most Israeli planes — TV

DOHA, August 24. /TASS/. Houthi supporters from the rebel Yemeni Ansar Allah movement have repelled an attack by most of the Israeli Air Force aircraft involved in the raid on the capital Sanaa, rebel-controlled Al Masirah TV channel reported, citing a source in the movement's Defense Ministry.

"The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the Israeli enemy aircraft that participated in the raid, forcing them to leave [Yemeni airspace]," the channel’s source said.

Earlier, the TV channel said that Israel had launched a series of air strikes on the energy facilities of Sanaa, which is under the control of Ansar Allah. The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) refueling station and the Haziz power plant were shelled. There is no information about casualties.