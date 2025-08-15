Foreign leaders previously sat in Trump's limousine at least twice — newspaper

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, August 16. /TASS/. The US newspaper The Hill recalled at least two instances when foreign leaders rode in US President Donald Trump's limousine.

According to the newspaper, at least two foreign leaders rode in Trump's limousine, with both incidents occurring during his first presidential term (2017-2021). In 2017, Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron rode together to the Elysee Palace in Paris in an armored Cadillac One limousine, also known as "The Beast." That same year, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rode in the American leader's limousine with Trump during a visit to Florida.

In a photo posted on the archived version of the White House website, dated June 2010, Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russian president at the time, is pictured in the US president's limousine with former US leader Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump left the airfield in the same limousine without interpreters after the Russian leader arrived in Alaska on August 15. According to The New York Times, "it is highly unusual to see the leaders of two superpowers — adversarial ones, especially — ride together in the same vehicle." The newspaper suggested that there were no interpreters in the limousine, noting that Putin is fluent enough in English to converse with Trump.

The US Secret Service, responsible for protecting top government officials, has not yet responded to TASS's request for clarification on whether the leaders' joint trip was agreed upon in advance with the Russian side.