Merz says important decisions can be made at Putin-Trump summit

BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that important decisions could be made at the upcoming August 15 meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, adding that "the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine must be respected in Alaska."

"US President Donald Trump now wants to start negotiations on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, he will meet with Russian President Putin in Alaska. Important decisions can be made in Anchorage," Merz said at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin after a video conference between European leaders and Trump.

"We want President Trump to succeed on Friday."

He argued that "the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine must be respected. This is exactly the message we, the Europeans, have conveyed to US President Trump today. I can say that we’ve agreed in many ways both in assessing the current situation and regarding the achievable goals for Friday."