Kiev’s European allies to work out unified position before Putin-Trump meeting — Polish PM

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kiev's European allies will coordinate a unified position on the terms of the settlement of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict before the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on August 15 in Alaska, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"In the coming hours, together, we will jointly prepare a common European position [on the Ukrainian settlement]," he said before a session of the Cabinet of Ministers broadcast by the TVP Info television channel. "Deputy Prime Minister [Radoslaw] Sikorski has prepared for today's meeting a draft position of our government in the context of the US-Russian [summit] talks."

Warsaw's position is that Trump should not make any concessions to Russia, Tusk explained. According to him, a strong and victorious Russia poses a "direct and immediate threat" to Poland.

Late last week, US President Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6.