Planned Alaska summit alone is a win for Moscow — Bloomberg columnist

NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. The planned talks in Alaska between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump respectively, are a win for Moscow, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Marc Champion believes.

"Trump’s invitation alone is a win for the Kremlin. If the summit also serves to delay US sanctions or produces a `peace’ plan that sows dissension between Ukraine and its allies, all the more so," the journalist wrote.

He noted that this would be Putin’s first visit to the United States since 2007, outside trips to UN events in New York in 2015. And this trip to Alaska would strengthen the Russian leader’s international posture and point to Russia’s "long historical reach as a great power."

Champion also thinks that Putin may even "outplay" Trump at the upcoming meeting because it is hastily arranged. "Indeed, if Trump wants to emerge from the talks a master negotiator rather than a pushover, his smartest move may be to postpone the summit until it’s better prepared <…>. There will be a time and place for a Trump-Putin summit. But it’s unlikely to be this week in Alaska," Champion argues.

On August 8, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue for the upcoming talks were later confirmed by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, who said the two leaders will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine.