European Commission president to take part in August 13 online EU meeting with Trump

BRUSSELS, August 11. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in a video conference between the EU leaders and US President Donald Trump on August 13, the European Commission press service announced.

German government spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius, said earlier in the day that Germany is organizing an online meeting on Ukraine ahead of the upcoming August 15 Russia-US summit. The meeting will address "further options of pressure on Russia," he said, adding that the heads of state and government of Germany, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and Ukraine, as well as the European Council president and the NATO chief will take part in "various rounds" of these consultations.

US President Donald Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.