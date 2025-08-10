Trump not sure in success of talks on Ukraine, but thinks it’s worth trying — JD Vance

NEW YORK, August 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not secure that the talks on Ukraine will successful but thinks that it is worth trying, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"The President said this to me today privately, ‘Look, maybe this works out, maybe it doesn't, but it's worth the effort," he said in an interview with Fox News.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.