Some countries to try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, Russian official warns

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Some countries that seek to continue the conflict in Ukraine will try to disrupt the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy on cooperation with other counties, said.

"A number of countries that are interested in continuing the conflict, will make enormous efforts (involving provocations and disinformation) to disrupt the upcoming meeting between President Putin and President Trump," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday.