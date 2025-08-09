Representatives of Ukraine, US, EU to meet in UK to discuss Putin-Trump summit — outlet

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the US, Ukraine, and a number of European countries will hold a meeting in the UK this weekend to coordinate their position ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to it, "Ukraine and several NATO allies are privately concerned that Trump might agree to Putin's proposals for ending the war without taking their positions into consideration." Axios explained that the idea to hold a meeting where the parties could "to try to reach common positions" arose during a conversation between Ukrainian, US, and European officials on Friday.

The details of the meeting and the composition of the participants are still being agreed upon, the news outlet stressed. At the same time, Axios' source believes that any territorial concessions by Ukraine would require a referendum in the country.

Earlier, Trump said he expected to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The US president posted the relevant statement on his Truth Social page. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the time and venue of the summit. It will be the first in-person meeting between the Russian and US leaders since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.