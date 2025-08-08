Minsk makes no deals with US behind Russia’s back, Lukashenko pledges

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarus has never negotiated anything with the Americans behind Russia’s back, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

In an interview with the US Time magazine that was aired by Belarus’ 1st Information TV channel, he stressed that Minsk and Moscow have close historic allied ties, which are fixed in numerous documents. "So, all sorts of Western Europeans and the like, even the Americans, should keep their noses out of our relations with Russia. We maintain relations in the defense sector. You know that. From Oreshnik to nuclear weapons," he said.

According to the Belarusian leader, talks with the US side "may address some general matters conceptually." "But we would never make any backdoor deals with them. We never negotiate with the Americans behind Russia’s back," he emphasized.