Trump jokes he looks for place to deploy nuclear missiles on White House roof

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, climbing onto the roof of the White House briefing room, joked that he was looking for a place to deploy missiles or nuclear missiles, a TASS correspondent reports. On Tuesday, the head of state got acquainted with the construction progress on the territory of his Washington residence.

The American leader spent about 20 minutes on the roof, accompanied by guards and assistants. He also answered a couple of questions from journalists. According to the press service of the head of the US administration, Trump inspected the site of the planned construction of the ballroom (banquet) hall of the White House from the roof. Plans for the construction of this $200 million facility were officially announced last week.

The construction work in the Rose Garden of the White House was recently completed – the area between the flower beds was paved with tiles.