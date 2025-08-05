UN General Assembly to hold conference on coexistence of Israel, Palestine — Macron

PARIS, August 5. /TASS/. A conference on Israel and Palestine coexisting in peace together will be held within the framework of the session of the UN General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron said on X following telephone calls with the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Christopher Luxon.

"Australia, New Zealand, and France share the same commitment to the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, the large-scale and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of a political solution based on two states, living side by side in peace and security. We are working together towards these goals ahead of the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution to be held in New York during the UN General Assembly," Macron wrote.

On July 24, Macron said France would recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session in September.

On July 29, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement saying the country may also recognize a Palestinian state before the UN General Assembly meeting, if Israel continues its military operation in the Gaza Strip and does not stop obstructing the delivery of humanitarian supplies there.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of 11 other European countries, as well as Australia, Canada and New Zealand, expressed similar intentions.