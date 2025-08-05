Denmark allocates 89.65 billion dollars to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, August 5. /TASS/. The Danish government has decided to allocate 580 million kroner (89.65 million dollars) to purchase US weapons, including Patriot systems, for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Together with Sweden and Norway, the Danish government fully supports the new American initiative. It is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself that we continue to ensure transatlantic cooperation in support of Ukraine," the ministry quoted Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen as saying.

According to the report, the total value of the aid package will be approximately 500 billion dollars.

"Speed is absolutely critical. That is why we have decided to allocate funds to the initiative immediately. If at a later time there is a need for additional funding from the Ukrainian side, we are willing to consider that as well," the top defense official said.

Sweden has also announced that it will allocate 275 million dollars to purchase US weapons.