MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia on August 6, sources, including those in the US, told TASS.

"This is to be expected on Wednesday," one of the sources said. "According to the plan, August 6," another source confirmed.

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that Witkoff could travel to Russia on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.