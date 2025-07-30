Polish PM says odds remain high for suspending combat between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The chances of suspending combat between Ukraine and Russia are seen as high and there are signs that the events will develop precisely that way, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes.

"The chances are high and there are many signs that the Russian-Ukrainian war may be at the very least put on hold in the near future," he said at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Warsaw in a broadcast aired by the TVP Info channel. "However, this does not change our situation in any way. Poland must be ready for self-defense, regardless of the way the situation unfolds on the Russian-Ukrainian front," he added.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia continues to defend its interests through the special military operation in Ukraine, regardless of remarks by US President Donald Trump. At the same time, Moscow emphasizes its desire to achieve a peaceful outcome.

On July 14, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement. Then he specified that he would like to cut this term down to 10 days.