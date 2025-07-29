Thailand's army accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

BANGKOK, July 29. /TASS/. Thailand's army has accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, AFP reported, citing a Thai military spokesman.

"After the ceasefire was announced, there were reports of unrest in the Phu Makua area caused by the Cambodian side, which led to an exchange of fire between the two sides that continued until this morning," AFP quoted army spokesman Ritcha Suksuwanon as saying.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a ceasefire between the two Asian countries following the Kuala Lumpur talks between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. The ceasefire in the border area between Thailand and Cambodia took effect on Monday, July 28, after five days of military clashes.