Iran to strike Israel in case of another attack — president

DOHA, July 23. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to deliver strike on targets in Israel if it once again attacks the territory of the Islamic Republic, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview.

"We are ready to any military move by Israel, and our forces are capable of striking its territory once again," the channel quoted the Iranian president as saying. "We are not seeking a war and expect the ceasefire to be permanent."

He went on to say that both sides inflicted "powerful strikes on each other," adding that Israel has been "concealing its damage."

"Israel hushes up any talk about the efficacy of our missile strikes, but its request to end the standoff tells a lot," the Iranian leader added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.