NATO coordinates ordnance supplies to Ukraine — AP

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is already coordinating the handover of military aid packages to Ukraine, including new munitions, the alliance’s representative told the Associated Press (AP).

According to him, the deliveries also include military aid from the US.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.